Voters Blame Biden, Dems, Not Filibuster, for Gridlock

Political experts say voters are holding President Joe Biden – and not the filibuster – responsible for the gridlock in Washington, according to the Washington Examiner.

The news outlet reported Spencer Kimball, Emerson College polling's director said that Biden’s problems started when Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock won the Senate runoffs in Georgia. Their victories gave Democrats a majority in the 50-50 Senate when Vice President Kamala Harris casts a tie-breaking vote.

However, it is not enough to overcome the 60-votes needed to get past the filibuster.

Kimball believed the Georgia Democrat wins would eventually "hurt" Biden because they created "a perception in the court of public opinion that the Democrats had control of all three branches."

"Expectations have been raised that a lot was going to get done, and now the reality seems to be contrary to that belief, and we see a drop in Biden's overall approval ratings," he said.

FiveThirtyEight said Biden’s popularity is 51.9% as of July, — down from a 55% high in January and March. His disapproval stood at 42.3% — up from 34% in February.

A recent poll from American Research Group shows that Biden’s approval rating has dropped, mostly among independent voters.

The poll found that most Americans approve of Biden in general, as well as specifically approve of his handling of the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic. But it showed:

52% approve, 43% disapprove of Biden in June 2021.

57% approved and 37% disapproved of Biden in May 2021

"Voters don't care about the filibuster rule and may view it as D.C. excuse-making," said David Paleologos, director of Suffolk University's Political Research Center, told the Examiner. "When a party is in control, voters expect them to get things done, and, if their leadership and bipartisanship is strong enough, they will successfully make the case to the minority party. If they are unable to, they will be penalized."

And Patrick Murray, Monmouth University Polling Institute's director, added: "When 2022 rolls around, voters will ask 'What have you done for me?' not 'Did you try to be bipartisan in passing policy? Also, even if they agree that Republicans stymied the process, many will still blame the Dems if nothing gets done because the Dems are, nominally at least, in charge.

Bloomberg News noted Senate Republicans blocked Democrats' expansive overhaul of U.S. election laws from advancing to the chamber floor last month. The moved dealt the Democratic majority a defeat on a key 2020 campaign promise and underscored their limited power.

The bill did not advance on a 50-50-vote. And it fell short of the 60 needed to overcome a filibuster.