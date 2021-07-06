×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Biden Administration | Joe Biden | biden | gridlock | filibuster | polls

Voters Blame Biden, Dems, Not Filibuster, for Gridlock

joe biden frowns while standing behind podium
President Joe Biden speaks during a naturalization ceremony for new citizens ahead of Independence Day in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 2, 2021. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 06 July 2021 09:39 AM

Political experts say voters are holding President Joe Biden – and not the filibuster – responsible for the gridlock in Washington, according to the Washington Examiner.

The news outlet reported Spencer Kimball, Emerson College polling's director said that Biden’s problems started when Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock won the Senate runoffs in Georgia. Their victories gave Democrats a majority in the 50-50 Senate when Vice President Kamala Harris casts a tie-breaking vote.

However, it is not enough to overcome the 60-votes needed to get past the filibuster.

Kimball believed the Georgia Democrat wins would eventually "hurt" Biden because they created "a perception in the court of public opinion that the Democrats had control of all three branches."

"Expectations have been raised that a lot was going to get done, and now the reality seems to be contrary to that belief, and we see a drop in Biden's overall approval ratings," he said.

FiveThirtyEight said Biden’s popularity is 51.9% as of July, — down from a 55% high in January and March. His disapproval stood at 42.3% — up from 34% in February.

A recent poll from American Research Group shows that Biden’s approval rating has dropped, mostly among independent voters.

The poll found that most Americans approve of Biden in general, as well as specifically approve of his handling of the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic. But it showed:

  • 52% approve, 43% disapprove of Biden in June 2021.
  • 57% approved and 37% disapproved of Biden in May 2021

"Voters don't care about the filibuster rule and may view it as D.C. excuse-making," said David Paleologos, director of Suffolk University's Political Research Center, told the Examiner. "When a party is in control, voters expect them to get things done, and, if their leadership and bipartisanship is strong enough, they will successfully make the case to the minority party. If they are unable to, they will be penalized."

And Patrick Murray, Monmouth University Polling Institute's director, added: "When 2022 rolls around, voters will ask 'What have you done for me?' not 'Did you try to be bipartisan in passing policy? Also, even if they agree that Republicans stymied the process, many will still blame the Dems if nothing gets done because the Dems are, nominally at least, in charge.

Bloomberg News noted Senate Republicans blocked Democrats' expansive overhaul of U.S. election laws from advancing to the chamber floor last month. The moved dealt the Democratic majority a defeat on a key 2020 campaign promise and underscored their limited power.

The bill did not advance on a 50-50-vote. And it fell  short of the 60 needed to overcome a filibuster.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Political experts say voters are holding President Joe Biden - and not the filibuster - responsible for the gridlock in Washington. Spencer Kimball, Emerson College polling's director said that Biden's problems...
biden, gridlock, filibuster, polls
437
2021-39-06
Tuesday, 06 July 2021 09:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved