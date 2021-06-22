Poll: Biden Job Approval Dips

A new poll from American Research Group shows that President Joe Biden’s approval rating has dropped slightly, mostly among independent voters, though the majority of Americans still approve of his job performance.

The poll found that most Americans approve of Biden in general, as well as specifically approve of his handling of the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic.

52% approve, 43% disapprove of Biden in June 2021.

57% approved and 37% disapproved of Biden in May 2021.

55% approve and 41% disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy in June 2021.

59% approved and 35% disapproved of his handling of the economy in May 2021.

61% approve and 33% of Biden’s handling the COVID-19 pandemic in June 2021.

64% approved and 32% disapproved of Biden’s handling the pandemic in May 2021.

The survey also found that “Biden's drop in overall approval comes from voters saying they are independents. In the June survey, 47% of independents approve of the way Biden is handling his job and 45% disapprove. In the May survey, 56% of independents approved of the way Biden was handling his job and 35% disapproved.”

The vast majority of those who approve of Biden’s overall job performance, 87%, also expect the national economy to improve within a year, while almost all, 96%, of those who disapprove of Biden think the economy will be worse by this time next year.

Gallup noted in a recent approval poll that “a majority of Americans continue to be pleased with the job Biden is doing as he wraps up his fifth month in office, with little month-to-month variation in his ratings.”

According to ARG, “The results presented here are based on 1,100 completed interviews conducted among a nationwide random sample of adults June 17 through 20, 2021. The theoretical margin of error for the total sample is plus or minus 3 percentage points, 95% of the time, on questions where opinion is evenly split.”