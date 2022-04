President Joe Biden has been announced as the graduation speaker at the University of Delaware, his alma mater.

"His commitment to a lifetime of public service is an inspiring example for our graduates, as well as all our students and alumni, of what they can accomplish with a UD education, whatever path they may choose in life." university president Dennis Assanis said, according to The Hill.

And Delaware Online reported the May commencement will mark the fifth time Biden will have spoken at the university's graduation ceremonies. His last address was in 2014 when he was vice president.