Biden Will Give Keynote at Coast Guard Academy Commencement

Later this month, President Joe Biden will give the keynote speech at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy graduation ceremonies. It will mark the first time that Biden has addressed a military service academy as president.

As noted by the Hill, Biden addressed the academy in 2013 as vice president.

Superintendent Rear Admiral Bill Kelly said in a statement that “[I]t will be a memorable event for our community, as well as a great opportunity to showcase the Academy and the city of New London on a national stage.”

This keeps up with tradition that presidents, vice presidents and secretaries of defense give commencement speeches to the military schools on a rotating schedule. The last time a president addressed the Coast Guard Academy was in 2017, where President Donald Trump gave the keynote speech.

USA Today notes that President Lyndon Johnson was the first president to give Coast Guard Academy commencement address, when he spoke at the school's graduation in 1964.

Vice President Harris will give the commencement speech at the U.S. Naval Academy, while Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army General Mark Milley will do so at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s graduation. The U.S. Military Academy at West Point does not yet have an announced speaker for its ceremonies.