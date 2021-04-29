Tags: biden | speech | tv

Some 22.6 Million Watched Biden Speech on Major US TV Networks

Some 22.6 Million Watched Biden Speech on Major US TV Networks
resident Joe Biden speaks with lawmakers as he exits the House chamber at the end of his address to the joint session of Congress in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Caroline Brehman - Pool/Getty)
 

Thursday, 29 April 2021 05:24 PM

President Joe Biden's address to Congress on Wednesday night attracted an estimated 22.6 million television viewers on the seven biggest U.S. broadcast and cable news networks, according to Nielsen ratings data released on Thursday.

The numbers indicate a fall in the TV audience compared to President Donald Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress in 2017, which attracted 48 million TV viewers on 11 networks.

The Biden ratings number reflects the TV audience on Walt Disney Co's ABC, Comcast Corp's NBC and MSNBC, ViacomCBS Inc's CBS and the Fox broadcast network and Fox News Channel, and AT&T Inc's CNN.

In the speech, Democrat Biden proposed a sweeping new $1.8 trillion "American Families Plan" and pleaded with Republican lawmakers to work with him on divisive issues.

Television audiences for live events have fallen sharply in the past year. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Howard Goller)

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Joe Biden's address to Congress on Wednesday night attracted an estimated 22.6 million television viewers on the seven biggest U.S. broadcast and cable news networks, according to Nielsen ratings data released on Thursday.
biden, speech, tv
153
2021-24-29
Thursday, 29 April 2021 05:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved