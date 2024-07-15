WATCH TV LIVE

College Suspends Instructor for Assassination Attempt Post

Monday, 15 July 2024 10:36 PM EDT

Bellarmine University on Monday suspended an instructor who made an "offensive and unacceptable social media post" related to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump over the weekend, the school's assistant vice president said in a post.

"Words and actions that condone violence are unacceptable and contrary to our values, which call for respecting the intrinsic value and dignity of every individual," Jason Cissell said in a statement provided to The Courier Journal.

"We strive to create an inclusive community that welcomes all and models a spirit of goodwill. We are aware of an offensive and unacceptable social media post made by an employee over the weekend. That individual has been placed on immediate unpaid leave."

John James, the instructor, wrote on social media: "If you're gonna shoot, man, don't miss," alongside a screenshot of an article about the attempt on Trump on Saturday at a Pennsylvania rally.

James teaches English at Bellarmine, which is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

