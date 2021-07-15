Democratic Rep. Beatty Arrested During Voting Rights Protest

U.S. Capitol Police on Thursday arrested Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, during a voting rights protest in Washington, D.C., reports Politico.

Eight others were also detained during the protests inside the Senate Hart building. Beatty, who serves as the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, was seen moments earlier walking into the building chanting, “end the filibuster.”

Photos of her being arrested and escorted out of the building were also posted to her Twitter account accompanied by the words, “Let the people vote. Fight for justice.”

Beatty shared another tweet shortly after that said, “#GoodTrouble,” a reference to a quote from late Democratic congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis.

“You must find a way to get in the way and get in good trouble, necessary trouble,” Lewis said in a 2016 commencement address. “You have a moral obligation, a mission and a mandate, when you leave here, to go out and seek justice for all. You can do it. You must do it.”

Capitol Police told Fox News nine people were arrested for demonstrating “in a prohibited area on Capitol Grounds.

“At approximately 3:30pm, the United States Capitol Police responded to the Atrium in the Hart Senate Office Building for reports of illegal demonstration activity. After officers arrived on the scene, they warned the demonstrators three times to stop. Those who refused were arrested for D.C. Code §22-1307. Two males and seven females were transported to USCP Headquarters for processing,” the department said in a statement.

Beatty was participating in a protest calling on the Senate to pass the For the People Act, a Democratic-backed sweeping election reform bill.