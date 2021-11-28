Barrasso: 'Mad Hatter' Biden Pushing 'Alice in Wonderland' Spending Bill

President Joe Biden is acting like the "Mad Hatter" with his "Alice in Wonderland" push to pass the $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better" bill while the country is already experiencing record inflation, Sen. John Barrasso said Sunday.

"I view this as a back-breaking bill for the country, with the expenses, spending, adding to debt, inflation, and taxes that are going to hit the American people," the Wyoming Republican said on Fox News' "Fox News Sunday." "He's saying the cost will be zero, zero, zero, and the budget analysts say there will be much added to the debt and taxes will go up."

Biden has also promised that people making less than $400,000 a year will not see a tax hike, said Barrasso, but "that is not what experts say."

"The experts say one out of three will pay more in taxes on all the issues and inflation," he continued. "Across the board, people look at persistent inflation. That is the thing that will hurt our economy the most."

Further, the bill is all about Democrats' spending, said Barrasso.

"You get rid of the gimmicks of accounting and this bill that the Democrats are proposing is $4 trillion in additional spending," said Barrasso. "There is not a single Republican who will vote for the bill or to raise the debt ceiling. This is on the Democrats."

Barrasso on Sunday also spoke out against a Department of the Interior report recommendation for price increases and reforms for companies drilling for oil on federally owned lands, coming at a time when Biden is releasing 50 million barrels of crude oil from the nation's strategic reserves.

"On day one in the White House, the president drew a target on the back of American energy and pulled the trigger with petroleum reserve," said the senator. "He's putting a Band-Aid on the bullet hole [with] the reserve. It is there for emergencies, national emergencies, war, not to cover over bad policies."

And now, "we're using more oil from Russia, from Vladimir Putin's Russia than from Alaska," said Barrasso. "This is a jackpot for Vladimir Putin. The president and environmental movement will not let us use American oil, so President Biden going hat in hand to OPEC and Russia saying, please produce more oil so we can buy from you. This is a disaster and a major policy mistake … to give additional money to Vladimir Putin is really to the long-term detriment of the United States."