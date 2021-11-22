Rep. Byron Donalds to Newsmax: Biden's Build Back Better Bill 'Chock Full of Payback'

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax Monday that President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion “Build Back Better” budget reconciliation bill going through Congress is “chock full” of payback items for his supporters.

“This is all about Joe Biden rewarding all the interest groups that brought him to power,” Donalds said during “The Chris Salcedo Show” Monday. “This whole thing about ‘build back better’ is a joke for them to have a talking point, and phrases to throw out there that sounds good. The reality is this bill is chock full of payback to all the various Democrat interest groups.”

Donalds said part of that “payback” includes giving 6.5 million illegal migrants “parole,” and granting several million more permanent residency.

“What they're going to let them unilaterally do is just expand green card status,” Donalds said. “Even though there are issues in the Senate about whether this provision can actually be allowed. But (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Joe Biden don't care. They are going to push through whatever they feel is necessary.”

Donalds said the Biden Administration does not care about the border the same way it apparently does not care about how its policies are impacting the supply chain crisis by paying people to stay home and not work.

“Joe Biden is the only person in the country that doesn't actually understand how the supply chain works,” he said. “When you give people money from the federal government with no compunction about whether they're actually going to go to work or not, people, in their individual lives, making the economic decision frankly, to stay home. More people do it than not.”

He said that when that happens, prices go up because there are less people producing, transporting, and selling goods, while having money to spend on those same goods.

“This is a complete generation of Joe Biden and his economic idiocy,” Donalds said. “Unfortunately, this is going to be here to stay, and it's only going to get worse, because what they did in this bill is expand child tax credit, expand the earned income tax credit, and they only really did it for a year.”

He said while that may let the numbers scored by the Congressional Budget Office look good, the actual economic impact will be far worse over a 10-year period.

“If you run these programs over 10 years, which is what the Democrats want to do, the cost of the bill is north of $4 trillion,” he said. “I don't care what Joe Biden says. He probably couldn't even count or read the bill himself.”

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here

Related Stories: