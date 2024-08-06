Obamas: Walz 'Ideal Partner' for Harris

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama praised the selection of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate on the Democrat ticket.

"Kamala Harris has chosen an ideal partner and made it clear exactly what she stands for," the Obamas said in a statement. "Governor Walz doesn't just have the experience to be vice president, he has the values and the integrity to make us proud."

Harris announced Walz as her running mate Tuesday. The Obamas praised Walz's record as governor for establishing paid family leave, guaranteeing the right to an abortion, and putting common-sense safety measures in place.

"Tim's signature is his ability to talk like a human being and treat everyone with decency and respect," the Obamas said. "Gov. Walz believes that government works to serve us. Not just some of us, but all of us. That's what makes him an outstanding governor, and that's what will make him an even better vice president, ready on day one."