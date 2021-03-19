Ex-Presidential Aide Bannon Asks Court to Dismiss Indictment Due to Trump Pardon

Former presidential aide Steve Bannon has asked a federal judge to dismiss an indictment on charges he defrauded those who donated to a private Mexican border wall campaign, saying then-President Trump’s pardon in the case is final.

Bannon’s lawyer Robert Costello submitted the motion to dismiss on Thursday.

Federal prosecutors in New York, however, have opposed the dismissal, seeking an ''administrative termination'' of the case, which would leave the charges officially on the books despite prohibiting them from pursuing them.

Despite agreeing to waive bail, the prosecutors argued that a pardon ''involves forgiveness, not forgetfulness'' and ''does not blot out probable cause or expunge an indictment.''

Costello’s motion rejected the claim.

''Mr. Bannon will never be tried in this district on these charges,'' Costello wrote, according to the New York Post. ''The matter must be terminated with finality, and the mechanism for that is to dismiss this indictment. … Anything less fails to recognize the finality effect of a presidential pardon.''

Judges in the cases of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and rap singer Lil Wayne, also known as Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., dismissed their indictments after Trump granted them pardons, Costello noted.

Along with Bannon, they were among nearly 150 people granted pardons by Trump.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Bannon and three others, including 'We Build the Wall group founder Brian Kolfage, ''orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors'' in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $25 million to build a wall along the southern border of the United States.