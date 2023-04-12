McDaniel: RNC Fighting Left's Attempt to Destroy Election Safeguards

The Democratic Party’s hypocrisy is on full display in Arizona as they attempt to block the counting of legally cast votes in the 2022 general election.

Democrats claim they are the defenders of the disenfranchised.

Yet they’re fighting GOP efforts to protect voters from being further victimized by shoddy election management during Arizona’s 2022 midterm elections.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is fully invested in working with Arizona Republican and Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh to fight this injustice.

Make no mistake, the closest statewide race in Arizona history is not over yet.

A review of a state-mandated recount of the attorney general's race showed that Abe’s challenger, Kris Mayes, finished a mere 280 votes ahead of him out of 2.5 million votes cast, down from a lead of 511 in the original count.

During that process, Abe and our legal team discovered that Gov. Katie Hobbs (then secretary of state) withheld information that ballots were being incorrectly tabulated in one county.

That is information we believe would have compelled the judge to rule in Abe’s favor and order further review of the election to ensure every legal vote was properly counted, including not only the machine tabulator errors, but also thousands of provisional ballots — far more than the current margin — that we believe were improperly discarded.

And so we're asking for a new trial to judicially review the relevant evidence.

Hobbs, Mayes (and new) Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, want to shut the courthouse door on Abe and the over 1.25 million Arizonans who voted for him.

That’s why the RNC has been in the fight with Arizona attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh from day one. Abe’s motion for a new trial in the lawsuit is not only necessary but vital if we are to protect the Republic, democracy, and the men and women who fought for our right to vote.

We believe that every qualified voter must be allowed to vote and that every legal vote must be counted.

The RNC’s actions speak louder than the Democrats’ hollow words.

The far-left, which works around the clock to destroy basic election safeguards under the guise of fighting non-existent voter suppression, is actively working to ensure that real election issues in Arizona go unaddressed.

In the meantime, the two top members of the Arizona Legislature, Senate President Warren Petersen and Speaker of the House Ben Toma, filed an amicus brief in the matter, urging the judge to grant Abe a new trial.

In their brief, the two leaders stress "the importance to all Arizonans of an accurate tabulation of every legal vote."

This is a united coalition of Republicans in Arizona and nationwide who are joining together to stand up for the rights of the disenfranchised in the Grand Canyon State.

The RNC is proud to be in this fight.

This is not about overturning an election.

It's all about knowing with confidence who actually won that election by ensuring that votes have been fairly counted in the face of unusually severe election mismanagement.

Shedding light on what happened in Arizona will not only result in a victory for Hamadeh, but a victory for voters across the country that will go a long way to restore confidence in our elections.

Ronna McDaniel has been chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) since 2017. Previously, she was chair of the Michigan Republican Party (2015 to 2017).