Sen. Graham to Biden: Retake Strategic Bagram Air Base

Following terrorist attacks that killed multiple U.S. personnel Thursday, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., demanded President Joe Biden order U.S. forces to retake Bagram Air Base. Graham said such action would help prevent U.S. citizens and Afghan allies from possibly being left behind as the United States continues to withdraw from Afghanistan.

The GOP senator said, ''I have advocated for days that the Bagram Air Base should be reopened as the Kabul airport is very difficult to defend and has been the only evacuation outlet,'' Graham wrote on Twitter.

He added, ''I urge the Biden Administration to reestablish our presence in Bagram as an alternative to the Kabul airport so that we do not leave our fellow citizens and thousands of Afghan allies behind. It is not a capability problem, but a problem of will.

"We have the capability to reestablish our presence at Bagram to continue to evacuate American citizens and our Afghan allies. The biggest mistake in this debacle is abandoning Bagram," the senator said.

Graham’s comments come as U.S. forces are dealing with two terrorist attacks Thursday that have left at least 12 U.S. servicemen dead. Graham has said the Biden administration’s mishandling of the situation in Afghanistan is a ''dereliction of duty'' and grounds for impeachment.

"I think he should be impeached," Graham told Newsmax earlier this week. "This is the most dishonorable thing a commander in chief has done, maybe, in modern times. Joe Biden, for political reasons, wanted to pull all of our troops out because of the polling numbers, and what has he done?''

Graham said on Fox News, "There's no way in hell we get all the American citizens out. We're going to leave thousands of Afghans who fought along our side behind. And we're setting the table for the rise of al-Qaida and ISIS to attack us down the road."