Sen. Lindsey Graham to Newsmax: Impeach Biden

The swift Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and President Joe Biden's unconditional withdrawal this month is a "dereliction of duty" and should lead to his impeachment, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Tuesday night.

"I think he should be impeached," Graham told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "This is the most dishonorable thing a commander in chief has done, maybe, in modern times. Joe Biden, for political reasons, wanted to pull all of our troops out because of the polling numbers, and what has he done?

"He's created the conditions for another 9/11. He's abandoned thousands of people who honorably and bravely fought along with us, and how do you win this war over time if you have nobody to help you over there? How do you keep it from our shores if all of us are here."

Graham told host Rob Schmitt that Biden "capitulated" to the Taliban on the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline.

"So here's what I think: I think this is dereliction of duty at the highest level," Graham continued. "Joe Biden deserves to be impeached because he's abandoned thousands of Afghans who fought with us. He's going to abandon some American citizens because he capitulated to the Taliban's 31 August deadline.

"If I was our president of the United States, I would have told the Taliban to, 'go to hell; we're going to stay here as long as it takes to get our people out.'

"And if I were president of the United States, I would have had soldiers in Afghanistan as long as it takes to keep America safe."

Biden has endangered America's national security with the withdrawal and the border crisis, Graham added.

"I didn't think anybody could screw up the world in seven months like this," he said.

"You've got a broken border that was secured until Biden came along. You've got inflation going through the roof, [Congress] spending money like drunken sailors. Now you've got the rise of al-Qaida in Afghanistan. He pulled all of our troops out against sound military advice."

Graham noted Americans and allies stuck behind enemy lines because of a botched withdrawal "are going to be slaughtered when we leave."

"We're gonna leave some American citizens behind because we can't get everybody out by Aug. 31," Graham said. "So there's a perfect storm for a lot of people being killed who helped us and for another 9/11."

Graham noted former President Donald Trump would have had a conditions-based withdrawal, adding "Biden screwed this up, and Trump's plan was different."

"I can understand wanting to bring our troops home, but the goal is to protect America, and that's why we have a military," Graham said. "President Biden took the most dangerous and dishonorable path available to him."

Graham noted the war between radical Islam is not ending with the Afghanistan withdrawal, and Biden's "over the horizon" battle plan is "foolhardy."

"If you think leaving Afghanistan is ended the war between the United States and radical Islam, you're making a huge mistake," Graham told Schmitt. "We're now naked and blind in Afghanistan, and there's no way in hell you can defend this nation from a radical Islamic threat in Afghanistan over the horizon, that just won't work."

"That is foolhardy. You cannot defend America with all of our forces here at home. If you want to stop the radical Islamic terrorists, hit them before they hit you."

Graham also expressed shock the latest USA Today approval poll only showed Biden's job approval sinking to 41%.

"Who the hell are the 41% and what do they like?" Graham said.

