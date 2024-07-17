WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: assassination | usss | investigation | kimberly cheatle | dhs | alejandro mayorkas | chuck grassley

Sen. Chuck Grassley Launches Investigation Into Secret Service

By    |   Wednesday, 17 July 2024 12:08 PM EDT

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, announced an investigation into the policies and procedures of the Secret Service following Saturday's assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

Grassley is requesting records and responses from multiple agencies, including the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice about Saturday's shooting, which killed one person and seriously wounded two others.

"At this time, the lack of information from your agencies is unacceptable," Grassley wrote in a letter to U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. "You owe Congress and the American people full and complete transparency on how this tragedy could possibly occur."

The Iowa senator said he wants to know whether the Secret Service was alerted to the gunman's position, after multiple witnesses attempted to alert police of his presence.

"The USSS must provide a complete and thorough accounting to the American people to assure them that the Secret Service is correcting its past problems and is fully and effectively carrying out its core mission: protection," Grassley said.

Grassley wants the FBI and Department of Justice to provide rolling updates of their investigation into the shooting and requested the Department of Homeland Security review the security failure that brought Trump "within a centimeter of death," he said.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, announced an investigation into the policies and procedures of the Secret Service following Saturday's assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.
assassination, usss, investigation, kimberly cheatle, dhs, alejandro mayorkas, chuck grassley
210
2024-08-17
Wednesday, 17 July 2024 12:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved