Sen. Chuck Grassley Launches Investigation Into Secret Service

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, announced an investigation into the policies and procedures of the Secret Service following Saturday's assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

Grassley is requesting records and responses from multiple agencies, including the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice about Saturday's shooting, which killed one person and seriously wounded two others.

"At this time, the lack of information from your agencies is unacceptable," Grassley wrote in a letter to U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. "You owe Congress and the American people full and complete transparency on how this tragedy could possibly occur."

The Iowa senator said he wants to know whether the Secret Service was alerted to the gunman's position, after multiple witnesses attempted to alert police of his presence.

"The USSS must provide a complete and thorough accounting to the American people to assure them that the Secret Service is correcting its past problems and is fully and effectively carrying out its core mission: protection," Grassley said.

Grassley wants the FBI and Department of Justice to provide rolling updates of their investigation into the shooting and requested the Department of Homeland Security review the security failure that brought Trump "within a centimeter of death," he said.