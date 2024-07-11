Presentation at Army Base Labels Pro-life Group Terrorists

Anti-abortion organizations were labelled as "terrorist groups" during a training seminar at Fort Liberty in North Carolina, according to images leaked from the base and verified by the Washington Examiner.

The controversial slides photographed by an anonymous observer had described National Right to Life and Operation Rescue as terrorist groups. The presentation highlighted common tactics used by anti-abortion groups that it deemed dangerous such as "demonstrations and protest," "truth display," "picketing," and sidewalk counseling. The leaked images were confirmed by the Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office for the outlet.

A spokesperson for Fort Liberty told the outlet that the imagers "were not vetted by the appropriate approval authorities, and do not reflect the views of the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty, the U.S. Army or the Department of Defense."

"The slides were developed by a local garrison employee to train soldiers manning access control points at Fort Liberty," the spokesperson said. "These slides will no longer be used, and all future training products will be reviewed to ensure they align with the current DOD anti-terrorism guidance."

Both the National Right to Life and Operation Rescue were listed in the presentation as being examples of groups that have engaged in "bombings of clinics" and "attempted murders," according to the presentation slide.

President of Operation Rescue Troy Newman told the Washington Examiner that "we have morons running the DOJ and the FBI" adding that he is concerned the federal government is "turning its eyes inward to peaceful, patriotic individuals with different views."

"Only under the Biden Administration can peaceful law-abiding citizens and their peaceful activities be considered 'terrorism,' " Tobias said in a statement to the outlet. "The Biden Administration promotes the deaths of preborn babies and advocates for unlimited abortion, but peaceful pro-life Americans are labeled 'terrorists."