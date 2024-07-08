RNC Adopts Trump's Proposed Platform

The Republican National Committee Platform Committee adopted former President Donald Trump's proposed 2024 party platform, the Trump campaign announced Monday.

Trump, the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee, is expected to earn the nomination officially at the July 15-18 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The Washington Post reported Monday that Trump's team pitched a platform that does not seek a pro-life constitutional amendment affecting embryos or fetuses, or a national abortion ban.

In announcing the RNC had adopted the platform, the Trump campaign listed 20 platform items, none of which referenced abortion.

"President Trump's 2024 Republican Party Platform articulates his vision to Make America Great Again in a way that is concise and digestible for every voter," Trump campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a statement.

"While Joe Biden and Democrats argue about who will be at the top of their ticket and have implemented policies that have raised prices on everyday families, opened the floodgates to migrant crime via wide-open borders, shackled American energy with red tape forced by Washington bureaucrats, and sown chaos across the world through weak foreign policy, President Trump will Make America Great Again through these America First principles."

The Republican platform items include:

Seal the border and stop the migrant invasion.

End inflation and make America affordable again.

Large tax cuts for workers, and no tax on tips.

Keep men out of women's sports.

Prevent World War III, restore peace in Europe and the Middle East.

Deport pro-Hamas radicals.

Newsmax reached out to the Trump team for comment on the Post story about abortion being omitted from the platform.

The newspaper reported that the platform says existing constitutional rights to due process grants states the power "to pass laws protecting those rights."

"After 51 years, because of us, that power has been given to the states and to a vote of the people," the platform said, according to a copy of the document obtained by the Post. "We will oppose late term abortion while supporting mothers and policies that advance prenatal care, access to birth control, and IVF (fertility treatments)."

Reports of disagreements within the GOP have centered on pro-life advocates saying they fear Trump's call for states to determine regulations will do away with their call for constitutional protections for the unborn.

The Supreme Court in June 2022 overturned Roe v. Wade, which had legalized abortion nationally, and returned the abortion issue to the states. Three justices nominated by Trump voted in the majority of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.