AOC Easily Wins New York Democratic Primary

Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Tuesday won the Democratic Party primary in New York's 14th Congressional District.

Ocasio-Cortez, 34, a member of the House's progressive "Squad," defeated investment banker Marty Dolan, 66, who campaigned as a moderate alternative, USA Today reported.

The Associated Press called the race less than 20 minutes after polls closed at 9 p.m.

With more than 95% of the votes counted, Ocasio-Cortez had 82.1% (19,070 votes) to Dolan's 17.9% (4,149), The New York Times reported.

The congresswoman knows as AOC is heavily favored to win reelection in a deeply Democrat district, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens.

The New York Post reported Tuesday that police removed media members from AOC's polling site as the lawmaker cast her vote in Queens.

During the weekend, Ocasio-Cortez made a controversial appearance at a rally supporting fellow progressive Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., who on Tuesday lost in his primary.

Ocasio-Cortez shouted at the rally attendees, called for a cease-fire in Gaza, and urged Bowman supporters to "take the country back."