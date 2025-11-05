WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: antisemitism | nyc | yeshiva | swastikas | mamdani | stefanik

Rep. Stefanik Links Brooklyn Swastikas to Mamdani Win

By    |   Wednesday, 05 November 2025 11:41 AM EST

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., on Wednesday condemned antisemitic graffiti at Magen David Yeshiva in Brooklyn, calling it "reprehensible and unacceptable" and linking it to New York City Democrat Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's victory.

"The day after NYC elects a pro-Hamas Antisemite for Mayor, Nazi swastikas are found painted on the walls of Magen David Yeshiva in Brooklyn," Stefanik, who is weighing a run for New York governor, wrote Wednesday morning on X.

"This is reprehensible and unacceptable and should serve as a wake-up call that Mamdani is ushering in the pro-terrorist antisemitic takeover of NYC aided and abetted by the Worst Governor in America @KathyHochul.

"Both Mamdani and Hochul are SILENT and have failed to condemn."

The incident is under investigation by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force, according to Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y.

"Brooklyn's Jewish community wakes up to two swastikas at Magen David Yeshiva in Gravesend," she wrote on X in a post shared by Stefanik above.

"While @NYPDHateCrimes investigates, the Mayor-elect must unequivocally condemn this hateful graffiti…Time to represent and protect ALL New Yorkers."

Magen David Yeshiva security staff called 911 about the antisemitic symbols drawn in red paint on the pillars and window, according to police, which told the New York Post, a solo suspect wearing all black fled on foot and had not been arrested by early Wednesday.

"Tonight the quiet normalization of antisemitism just got very loud," New York Solidarity Network's Sarah Forman told the Post. "For years, Mayor-elect Mamdani's activism was steeped in coded language about Jews, performative boycotts, exclusion, and overt hostility toward Israel.

"Now, his views gain a platform with real consequences for the city that is home to the largest Jewish community in the diaspora."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., on Wednesday condemned antisemitic graffiti at Magen David Yeshiva in Brooklyn, calling it "reprehensible and unacceptable" and linking it to New York City Democrat Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's victory.
antisemitism, nyc, yeshiva, swastikas, mamdani, stefanik
289
2025-41-05
Wednesday, 05 November 2025 11:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved