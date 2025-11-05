Rep. Stefanik Links Brooklyn Swastikas to Mamdani Win

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., on Wednesday condemned antisemitic graffiti at Magen David Yeshiva in Brooklyn, calling it "reprehensible and unacceptable" and linking it to New York City Democrat Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's victory.

"The day after NYC elects a pro-Hamas Antisemite for Mayor, Nazi swastikas are found painted on the walls of Magen David Yeshiva in Brooklyn," Stefanik, who is weighing a run for New York governor, wrote Wednesday morning on X.

"This is reprehensible and unacceptable and should serve as a wake-up call that Mamdani is ushering in the pro-terrorist antisemitic takeover of NYC aided and abetted by the Worst Governor in America @KathyHochul.

"Both Mamdani and Hochul are SILENT and have failed to condemn."

The incident is under investigation by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force, according to Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y.

"Brooklyn's Jewish community wakes up to two swastikas at Magen David Yeshiva in Gravesend," she wrote on X in a post shared by Stefanik above.

"While @NYPDHateCrimes investigates, the Mayor-elect must unequivocally condemn this hateful graffiti…Time to represent and protect ALL New Yorkers."

Magen David Yeshiva security staff called 911 about the antisemitic symbols drawn in red paint on the pillars and window, according to police, which told the New York Post, a solo suspect wearing all black fled on foot and had not been arrested by early Wednesday.

"Tonight the quiet normalization of antisemitism just got very loud," New York Solidarity Network's Sarah Forman told the Post. "For years, Mayor-elect Mamdani's activism was steeped in coded language about Jews, performative boycotts, exclusion, and overt hostility toward Israel.

"Now, his views gain a platform with real consequences for the city that is home to the largest Jewish community in the diaspora."