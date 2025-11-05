NRSC's Tim Scott: 'Squad Was Spark, Mamdani Is the Fire'

National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chair Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is warning Republican donors that New York City Democrat Zohran Mamdani's recent victory signals a far-left takeover of the Democratic Party and poses major implications for the 2026 Senate races.

"From New England to the South to the heartland, the picture is clear: Mamdani's ideology is no longer fringe — it is the foundation of the Democrat Party," Scott wrote in a statement.

"Mamdani's rise is not the beginning of a movement. It is the confirmation that the far-left now controls the Democrat Party.

"If the Squad was the spark, Zohran Mamdani is the fire."

The "Squad" refers to the House progressive women led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who rose together during President Donald Trump's first administration.

In a letter sent to donors Wednesday, Scott declared "socialism now controls the Democrat Party," calling Mamdani's success "proof that the radicals have seized power."

"His rhetoric is being repeated, his policies are being copied, and his blueprint is shaping every major Senate Democrat primary in 2026," Scott wrote to donors.

Scott's letter and accompanying NRSC statement highlight seven Democrats aligned with Mamdani's socialist platform:

– Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga.

– Iowa Democrat Senate candidate Zach Wahls — accused by Scott of voting against police funding and attacking GOP restrictions on youth transgender procedures.

– Maine Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner — labeled "a communist" who supports abolishing ICE and police defunding.

– Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed — described as backing "defunding the police" and teaching transgender identity in schools.

– Minnesota Democrat Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan — accused of urging protesters to "put your body on the line" against ICE.

– North Carolina Democrat Senate candidate Roy Cooper — cited by the NRSC as supporting Mamdani's progressive agenda.

– Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico — praised Mamdani's campaign as a "template for Democrats nationwide" and voiced support for wealth redistribution.

Scott highlighted policy overlap between Mamdani and Democrat candidates in the above six U.S. Senate battleground races in Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Texas.

"These six Senate races are proof that the takeover is complete," Scott added in his NRSC statement.

Newsmax writer Eric Mack contributed to this report.