ActBlue Drops Gov. Cuomo's Fundraising Page

One of the more prominent Democrat fundraising groups, ActBlue, has dropped New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo after the release of the attorney general's report on the sexual harassment allegations against him.

The web page for Cuomo's campaign committee that was used to solicit donations was dropped Thursday as the company is no longer processing donations for him, ActBlue confirmed to Axios.

The dropping of Cuomo signals a difficult political future for the embattled governor after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report detailing the myriad allegations of a "hostile work environment," allegations of sexual harassment, and an anonymous claim of sexual assault, which Cuomo has vehemently denied.

"You have attempted to make a contribution to a fundraising page that has no active recipients," the donations pages for Cuomo on ActBlue read. "Either the page's owner has removed all committees or organizations from the page, or we have concluded processing contributions for these committees or organizations."

James cannot bring criminal charges against the governor, but her report has led to some localities pursuing further investigation. Also, the New York state Legislature is weighing impeachment of the governor before he would be due for reelection in November 2022.

ActBlue had stopped processing donations for Kansas House Democrat candidate Aaron Coleman last year, after announcing his admission to having shared revenge porn was "out of alignment with ActBlue's mission," according to Axios.