×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: andrew clyde | atf | defund | background checks

Rep. Clyde Vows to Defund ATF's Universal Background Check

By    |   Friday, 29 September 2023 08:52 PM EDT

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., said this week that he will file an amendment to defund and shut down the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' universal background check rule, which he says skirts Congress.

"We're going to defund it," Clyde told Breitbart for a story published Friday.

On Aug. 31, the Justice Department announced the regulation to update its definition of "Engaged in the Business" as a firearms dealer. The executive order (14092) issued by the Biden administration is something that Clyde and gun rights advocates see as an end run on a law that Congress has refused to adopt.

The DOJ and ATF appended the rule to the Safer Communities Act, a bipartisan effort passed in June 2022.

Under the rule, people who sell firearms online or at gun shows would be required to be licensed and run background checks on the buyers before the sales. The bureau estimates that the rule would affect anywhere from 24,500 to 328,000 sellers. 

Gun Owners of America (GOA) sounded the alarm weeks ahead of the rule being announced.

"While Gun Owners of America fights for the Second Amendment in the courts, Congress must repeal the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act — which was a compromise with the Biden Administration that Republicans NEVER should have struck. It has been completely weaponized, gun owners have gained nothing, and America is no safer," GOA said in a statement to Breitbart on Aug. 2, weeks ahead of the DOJ announcement.

Clyde then read part of his amendment, which "prohibits the use of funds to implement the ATF's proposed rule entitled 'Definition of Engaged in a Business as a Dealer in Firearms,'" which also would prevent ATF from seeking other funding sources for it.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., said this week that he will file an amendment to defund and shut down the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' universal background check rule, which he says skirts Congress. "We're going to defund it," Clyde told Breitbart for a ...
andrew clyde, atf, defund, background checks
286
2023-52-29
Friday, 29 September 2023 08:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved