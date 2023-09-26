Trump Admires, but Does Not Buy, 'Trump 45' Glock

Former President Donald Trump admired a special edition Glock pistol Monday that featured his likeness, but he did not buy one, according to reports.

Video and social media accounts note that Trump admired the "Trump 45" special edition Glock, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told CNN.

"I want to buy one," Trump said Monday in Summerville, South Carolina. "Isn't a Glock a great gun?"

Trump posed for pictures with the Glock, along with members of his campaign tour, which included Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

"President Trump did not purchase or take possession of the firearm," the campaign told USA Today in a statement. "He simply indicated that he wanted one."

Trump would not be barred from buying the Glock under 18 USC 922, but the sale of the firearm to him is illegal due to myriad indictments against him.

The statutes are clear: "It shall be unlawful for any person to sell or otherwise dispose of any firearm or ammunition to any person knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that such person, including as a juvenile ... is under indictment for, or has been convicted in any court of, a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year.

Another part of the statute states that "it shall be unlawful for any person who is under indictment for a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year to ship or transport in interstate or foreign commerce any firearm or ammunition or receive any firearm or ammunition which has been shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce.

The gun store told The New York Times it did not sell a gun to the former president Monday.