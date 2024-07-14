WATCH TV LIVE

Alveda King: Grieving 'for the Hatred That Was Displayed'

Sunday, 14 July 2024 02:43 PM EDT

Alveda King, whose uncle, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., was assassinated, said she was grieving "for the hatred that was displayed" and called for "nonviolence and unity" following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

"I grieve today for the hatred that was displayed as an assassination attempt was made on the life of President Trump. I am forever grateful for the brave men and women of the Secret Service. My prayers are with President Trump, his family and all of America tonight! Deep prayers for everyone bereaved, injured or traumatized at this moment. Pray for America and humanity. It's time for our nation to commit itself to prayer, forgiveness, nonviolence and unity." King wrote in a Saturday statement to Newsmax.

Sunday, 14 July 2024 02:43 PM
