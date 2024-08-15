Election-Prediction Historian: Ukraine Raid Could Help Harris

Ukraine's incursion into the Kursk region of Russia could be favorable for Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris, said presidential historian Allan Lichtman.

"The early indications are that this has the potential to turn the foreign military success key in favor of the Biden administration," Lichtman said Wednesday during a livestream on his YouTube channel.

"I stress it has the potential, because we don't make snap judgments. We want to see what happens over time on the battlefield and what happens here in the United States in terms of the response."



The foreign military success key is one of 13 true/false questions and is defined by Lichtman as the incumbent administration achieving "a major success in foreign or military affairs." The keys, he said, are a historical-based index system for predicting the results of American presidential elections that have been successful since 1984.

"We are the the critical element supporting the Ukraine effort. Without the U.S., it never would have happened," Lichtman said of Ukraine's push into Kursk.

"Without [President Joe] Biden putting together the coalition of the West, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin would have conquered Ukraine very very quickly. So America is incredibly heavily invested in this war — just like during the early years of World War II when America was not directly involved in the war with boots on the ground but we were the critical sustaining element for the Allies through our Lend-Lease program of military aid to the nations resisting Nazi aggression."

It could still be considered an American success "because we're spending so much money there and we're so strongly in support," he said.