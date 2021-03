Despite declining infections and hospitalizations, Alabama is passing on joining red states in dropping face mask mandates, keeping them for "another 5 weeks," according to Republican Gov. Kay Ivey.

She tweeted in a series of eight tweets:

"As of Tues., AL has seen the lowest avg for daily new #COVID19 cases & hospitalizations since June. Y'all, this is definitely an indication we're moving in the right direction. I want to thank Alabamians for their tremendous help & support to get us where we are. #alpolitics 1/8

"Even with this positive news, Dr. Harris & I believe more Alabamians need to get their 1st shot before we take a step some other states have taken to remove the mask order altogether & lift all restrictions. Folks, we're not there yet, but we're getting close. #alpolitics 2/8

"Our new, modified order will include several changes that'll ease up on some of our current restrictions, while keeping our mask order in place for another 5 weeks, until April 9. After April 9th, I will NOT keep the mask order in effect. #alpolitics 3/8

"If businesses believe wearing masks are important to keeping their doors open & their employees and customers safe – and many do – then they'll have five weeks from today to get ready to impose their own policies. #alpolitics 4/8

"The bottom line is we have kept the mask mandate in place for more than a generous period of time because it has helped. And as a result of the people of our state doing their part, we have seen dramatic results & real progress being made. #alpolitics 5/8

"Additionally, the new Safer at Home Order makes changes to areas concerning senior citizens, summer camps, restaurants as well as hospitals & nursing homes. View the graphic below. 6/8"

"I'm proud to announce that by this weekend, it's a good bet that over 1 million vaccines will have been administered in AL. That's a significant milestone when you consider the first vaccine arrived in our state less than 3 short months ago. #alpolitics 7/8"

"I must once again thank the people of Alabama. Because of your personal responsibility & strong adherence to safety protocols, we're finally rounding the corner. Please continue to practice patience & look out for your friends & neighbors. #alpolitics #TogetherAL 8/8"

President Joe Biden has rebuked red states for "Neanderthal thinking" on dropping mask mandates while the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing.