Kudlow: Vaccinations, Not COVID-19 Bill, Key to National Recovery

The federal government should be investing in getting the nation vaccinated against COVID-19, not spending almost $2 trillion on a stimulus package that spends very little to help the national recovery from the pandemic, according to former National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow.

"The store here is not about the stimulus package," Kudlow, who now hosts his own show on Fox Business, told network anchor Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings With Maria." "Less than 10% actually goes to COVID relief. It is kind of a Democratic handout package."

Instead, vaccinations are what are "going to give us big growth this year," said Kudlow. "It comes on the shoulders of President [Donald] Trump's Operation Warp Speed, and it is continuing with Johnson & Johnson and there will be other pharmaceuticals coming in."

He added that in the opinion of professionals and scientists, "there will be a good shot at herd immunity sometime this spring," but President Joe Biden "doesn't seem to understand that."

"He's still painting a very dismal picture," said Kudlow. "It is not true. We will open up schools and the entire economy and put people back to work with jobs. The vaccinations are everything."

And, he predicted that this year could see 7% to 8% "real growth" this year as a result.

"By the end of the first quarter, we will probably recoup all of the losses [that happened] during the pandemic infraction," Kudlow added.

He also insisted that the governors of Texas, Mississippi, and Florida are "doing it right" by ending mandates as the numbers of vaccines grow, even if Biden did accuse them of "Neanderthal thinking."

There will be other states ending mandates, as COVID-19 cases and deaths are "plunging," said Kudlow.

"Now let us hope and pray those trends continue," he said. "The vaccinations of course make it more likely ... the spring is coming, and so is herd immunity because of the massive spread of the vaccinations and the decline, of course, in COVID cases. I don't know why President Biden wants to deny that."