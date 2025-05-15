WATCH TV LIVE

Liberal Columnist Says Biden Should 'Get Off Television'

Thursday, 15 May 2025 01:54 PM EDT

Liberal columnist Al Hunt says President Joe Biden's public appearances are harmful and that he should "get off television."

"Well, one thing they ought to say, and then I'll say right now is, 'Joe, go to Rehoboth in Wilmington. Get off of television. You are making a fool of yourself. You're planning some kind of counter to this [Jake] Tapper book,'" Hunt said Thursday on his and James Carville's podcast, "Politics War Room."

"That is the worst thing in the world because, you know what, you're not up to it right now, Joe. You once were; you're not now. Please just go and, you know, take comfort in your friends and your family and stay out of the limelight."

Biden has made two major appearances since leaving office, including last Thursday on "The View."

Other Democrats are also criticizing Biden's recent appearances.

"Elections are about the future. Every time Joe Biden emerges, we fight an old war," said Democrat strategist Anthony Coley, who worked for the Biden administration. "Every interview he does provides a contrast to Trump that's just not helpful for the Democratic brand, which needs trusted messengers and fighters who can reach independents and moderates and inspire the base. Joe Biden ain't that."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 15 May 2025 01:54 PM
