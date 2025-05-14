WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: democrats | biden | 2024 election | original sin

Blitzer to Jeffries: Can Dems Be Trusted After Biden Revelations Shock?

By    |   Wednesday, 14 May 2025 06:46 PM EDT

CNN host Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday asked House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries whether Democrats can be trusted following the release of a new book that claims former President Joe Biden's deterioration was so severe in 2023 and 2024 that advisers privately discussed the possibility of him using a wheelchair if he won re-election.

"Why should voters trust Democrats when it's clear so many in your party went to great lengths to keep Biden's condition hidden from the public?" Blitzer asked.

"I can't tell you what happened between George Clooney and President Biden. I wasn't at that event," Jeffries said, referring to an excerpt in the book, "Original Sin," by CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson, that Biden had to be repeatedly reminded that the movie star he was speaking with a June 2024 fundraiser was his longtime friend Clooney.

"What I can say is that we're not looking back, we're gonna continue to look forward because at this moment, we've got real problems that need to be addressed on behalf of the American people, including the Republican effort to snatch away healthcare, to snatch away food assistance and hurt veterans," Jeffries said.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
CNN host Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday asked House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries whether Democrats can be trusted following the release of a new book that claims former President Joe Biden's deterioration was so severe in 2023 and 2024.
democrats, biden, 2024 election, original sin
193
2025-46-14
Wednesday, 14 May 2025 06:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved