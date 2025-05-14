Blitzer to Jeffries: Can Dems Be Trusted After Biden Revelations Shock?

CNN host Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday asked House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries whether Democrats can be trusted following the release of a new book that claims former President Joe Biden's deterioration was so severe in 2023 and 2024 that advisers privately discussed the possibility of him using a wheelchair if he won re-election.

"Why should voters trust Democrats when it's clear so many in your party went to great lengths to keep Biden's condition hidden from the public?" Blitzer asked.

"I can't tell you what happened between George Clooney and President Biden. I wasn't at that event," Jeffries said, referring to an excerpt in the book, "Original Sin," by CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson, that Biden had to be repeatedly reminded that the movie star he was speaking with a June 2024 fundraiser was his longtime friend Clooney.

"What I can say is that we're not looking back, we're gonna continue to look forward because at this moment, we've got real problems that need to be addressed on behalf of the American people, including the Republican effort to snatch away healthcare, to snatch away food assistance and hurt veterans," Jeffries said.