IG Report: US Left Military Equipment in Afghanistan Worth $7B

The Defense Department's Office of Inspector General said the United States left an estimated $7.12 billion in military equipment when it withdrew from Afghanistan last year.

According to its report published Tuesday, among the supplies abandoned were "military aircraft, ground vehicles, weapons, and other military equipment." Most are suspected to be tactical ground vehicles like Humvees and mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles (MRAPs).

The military left behind nearly 316,260 small arms weapons — including sniper rifles, machine guns, and grenade launchers — worth up to $511.8 million.

The report also indicated the U.S. also lost $923.3 million worth of military aircraft and $294.6 million in aircraft munitions. The military reportedly decommissioned "some" of the aircraft, rendering them unusable.

The findings come nearly one year after the United States abruptly exited Afghanistan, turning the country over to Taliban forces vying to restore the Islamic Emirate established after Russia's departure in the 1980s.

After a massive evacuation process undertaken by the Biden administration following the fall of Kabul, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the House Foreign Affairs Committee that only 100 U.S. nationals seeking to leave remained in Afghanistan.

However, the State Department confirmed to Politico on Sunday that more than 800 U.S. citizens and 600 U.S. permanent residents have been evacuated since the U.S. withdrawal.

"We continue to work with U.S. citizens who have expressed a desire to depart Afghanistan and have the necessary travel documents to do so," a spokesperson told Fox News.

"This number fluctuates regularly as U.S. citizens change their minds about leaving or as some continue to return to Afghanistan for various reasons," he added.