ACLU: Biden Border Decision a 'Profound Failure'

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) blasted President Joe Biden's decision to resume construction on the border wall in Texas, calling it a "profound betrayal."

"The Biden administration's decision to rush into border wall construction marks a profound failure," ACLU Director of Border Strategies Jonathan Blazer said Thursday in a press release. "On the campaign trail, President Biden put it best when he said that the border wall is not a serious policy solution — and we couldn't agree more. Instead of upholding this promise, the Biden administration is doubling down on the failed policies of the past that have proven wasteful and ineffective.

"This politically motivated action will only harm border communities," he added. "It's time for the Biden administration to choose humanity and real solutions over politics."

On its official social media X account, formerly known as Twitter, the organization further blasted the president's decision to waive 26 federal laws in South Texas to allow border wall construction in Starr County.

"President Biden ran on the campaign promise of no bans, no wall," the organization posted. "Now, he's said yes to an extreme asylum ban and yes to expediting construction of a dangerous and ineffective border wall in Texas. It's a profound betrayal."

X users had a lot to say in the comments of the ACLU's post, with the majority either critical of the organization or illegal immigration.

"Betrayal to who?" user Andrew. asked. "Use the front door to enter, not the windows or basement, or the hole in a wall"

Another user named Quay wrote, "I think you've forgotten what the A stands for," referring to the first letter in the organization's acronym.

Biden has come under political fire from all sides since the announcement on Wednesday that more physical barriers to entry would be constructed at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., tore into Biden on social media Friday, telling him to "take responsibility" for the administration's decision on the Texas border wall and to "reverse course."

"The Biden administration was not required to expand construction of the border wall — and they certainly were not required to waive several environmental laws to expedite the building," Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement posted on X on Thursday. "The President needs to take responsibility for this decision and reverse course."

The president wasn't scoring points with Republicans over the move either, with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, calling it "window dressing" that doesn't address the root causes of illegal immigration.

"This is a crisis," Cruz told Fox News on Thursday. "It's out of control, but I don't believe for a minute that Joe Biden wants to fix it. I think this is all window dressing to pretend he cares."

Biden took aim at Democrat criticism on Thursday, telling reporters his hand was forced by legal restrictions.

"The money was appropriated for the border wall," he said. "I tried to get them to reappropriate it, to redirect that money. I can't stop that."