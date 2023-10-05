Ted Cruz: Biden Border Construction 'Window Dressing'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, criticized President Joe Biden's announcement speeding up border wall construction in his state as "window dressing" that doesn't address the root problem when it comes to illegal immigration.

Earlier this week, the Biden administration announced that it would waive 26 federal laws in order to speed up construction on barriers and roads in Starr County, Texas, a location that the Department of Homeland Security notes is currently seeing "high illegal entry."

Cruz, in an interview on Fox News, said that illegal immigration "is a crisis. It's out of control, but I don't believe for a minute that Joe Biden wants to fix it."

He said, "I think this is all window dressing to pretend he cares."

Biden on Thursday defended the plan to construct additional barriers on the U.S.-Mexico border while maintaining his stance that physical barriers are not an effective way to deter illegal immigration.

"The money was appropriated for the border wall," the president told reporters after the announcement. "I tried to get them to reappropriate, to redirect that money. They didn't. They wouldn't. In the meantime, there's nothing under the law other than they have to use the money for what it was appropriated for. I can't stop that."