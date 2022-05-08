×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: abortion | exemptions | nancy Mace

Rep. Mace: 'Vast Majority' of GOP Support Abortion Exemptions

Rep. Mace: 'Vast Majority' of GOP Support Abortion Exemptions
Rep. Nancy Mace, R- S.C. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 08 May 2022 02:50 PM

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., on Sunday declared “the vast majority” of Republicans support abortion exemptions for rape and incest.

In an interview on CBS News’ “Face The Nation,” Mace, who has publicly said she was sexually abused and raped as a teenager, said she is firmly anti-abortion.

“The vast majority of Republicans support those exceptions for rape and incest and life of the mother and it's important for some of us to step forward and tell those stories that are often missed in all of this as well,” she said.

According to Mace, exceptions on abortion should be made with a woman’s “doctor,” and is between “her and her God.”

“I am pro-life, but I do support exceptions for rape. I'm a rape victim myself,” she said. “And when you realize what's happened in your life, the trauma, the emotional, the mental, the physical trauma in a woman's life… a woman  should make that decision with her doctor and between her and her God. And I've worked to support those exceptions in my life, not only as a state lawmaker, but now as a member of Congress.”

She noted South Carolina has a fetal heartbeat bill that was signed into law that had those exceptions “because I told my rape story.”

“When Ohio did their fetal heartbeat bill, there was a 10-year-old girl that had been found to be pregnant who had been raped repeatedly by her father,” she recounted. “And so, as I know, it's part of the Republican Party platform, the vast majority of Republicans support those exceptions for rape and incest and life of the mother and it's important for for some of us to step forward and tell those stories that are often missed in all of this as well.”

Mace said the polling is clear on how Americans feel about abortion restrictions.

“Some of the polling is murky,” she said.

“There is some polling out there that says that there are only 25% of Americans, some say up to 30% that want abortion in every case, they don't want any restrictions,” she said. “So that says to me that there's a vast, vast majority of Americans that are okay with restrictions on abortion. We have some of the most liberal abortion laws in the world. … it's a complicated issue.”

Related Stories:

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., on Sunday declared "the vast majority" of Republicans support abortion exemptions for rape and incest.
abortion, exemptions, nancy Mace
405
2022-50-08
Sunday, 08 May 2022 02:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved