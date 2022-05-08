Rep. Mace: 'Vast Majority' of GOP Support Abortion Exemptions

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., on Sunday declared “the vast majority” of Republicans support abortion exemptions for rape and incest.

In an interview on CBS News’ “Face The Nation,” Mace, who has publicly said she was sexually abused and raped as a teenager, said she is firmly anti-abortion.

“The vast majority of Republicans support those exceptions for rape and incest and life of the mother and it's important for some of us to step forward and tell those stories that are often missed in all of this as well,” she said.

According to Mace, exceptions on abortion should be made with a woman’s “doctor,” and is between “her and her God.”

“I am pro-life, but I do support exceptions for rape. I'm a rape victim myself,” she said. “And when you realize what's happened in your life, the trauma, the emotional, the mental, the physical trauma in a woman's life… a woman should make that decision with her doctor and between her and her God. And I've worked to support those exceptions in my life, not only as a state lawmaker, but now as a member of Congress.”

She noted South Carolina has a fetal heartbeat bill that was signed into law that had those exceptions “because I told my rape story.”

“When Ohio did their fetal heartbeat bill, there was a 10-year-old girl that had been found to be pregnant who had been raped repeatedly by her father,” she recounted. “And so, as I know, it's part of the Republican Party platform, the vast majority of Republicans support those exceptions for rape and incest and life of the mother and it's important for for some of us to step forward and tell those stories that are often missed in all of this as well.”

Mace said the polling is clear on how Americans feel about abortion restrictions.

“Some of the polling is murky,” she said.

“There is some polling out there that says that there are only 25% of Americans, some say up to 30% that want abortion in every case, they don't want any restrictions,” she said. “So that says to me that there's a vast, vast majority of Americans that are okay with restrictions on abortion. We have some of the most liberal abortion laws in the world. … it's a complicated issue.”

