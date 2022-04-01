×
WSJ Poll: Plurality Support 15-Week Abortion Ban

Polls
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 01 April 2022 02:10 PM

A full 48% of voters favor the idea of a 15-week abortion ban, with exemptions to protect the life of the mother, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.

The poll found 43% opposed the ban.

The findings, released Friday, come as the Supreme Court is considering whether to permit a 15-week ban passed in Mississippi.

Here are how the results of the survey break down:

  • 75% of Republicans supported a 15-week ban, compared to 20% who opposed it.
  • 21% of Democrats supported a 15-week ban, compared to 69% who opposed it.
  • 50% opposed a six-week ban, with exceptions for the life of the mother, compared to 42% who were in favor of it.
  • 55% of all those polled said they wanted abortion to be legal in all or most cases.
  • 30% said it should be illegal except in cases of rape, incest or when the mother’s life is in danger. About 11% said it should be illegal under any circumstances.

The poll, conducted March 2-7, surveyed 1,500 registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


