×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: abortion | biden administration

Biden Considers Limited Emergency Declaration on Abortion

Biden Considers Limited Emergency Declaration on Abortion

President Joe Biden. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 19 July 2022 07:04 PM EDT

The Biden administration is looking into a narrow declaration to allow nationwide access to abortion pills, Politico reported on Tuesday.

The effort is the most feasible among President Joe Biden's limited options and the one most likely to have immediate impact, according to Politico, which quoted three people said to be familiar with the plan.

"It's the only one that’s had a reasonably decent amount of support [internally]," Politico quoted one of its sources as saying. "But there's no one that's gung ho."

Democrats have been demanding stronger action from the White House, but Biden has said there is little that he alone can do, advising voters who support abortion rights to instead elect more Senate and House Democrats in November's midterms in an effort to solidify abortion as a federal right by law since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month.

Many Democrats have urged Biden to use his executive powers instead, but White House officials have expressed concerns that such efforts are less likely to survive legal challenges. And a Republican president could simply reverse them, or conservative judges could further limit the president's executive power.

The plan falls under the powers given to the president under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act, which is allowed only under public health emergencies and would shield doctors, pharmacies and others from liability for giving abortion pills to anyone in the country, including those in states where abortion has been outlawed.

PREP was most recently used to shield drugmakers from liability during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The White House would not comment directly on the discussions when asked by Politico, saying only that the administration is considering anything that might "provide meaningful help to women seeking reproductive health care, including abortions.

"President Biden is going to do everything he can within his legal authority to make sure we continue to protect women’s rights," a White House spokesperson said in a statement.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Biden administration is looking into a narrow declaration to allow for nationwide access to abortion pills, Politico reported on Tuesday.
abortion, biden administration
323
2022-04-19
Tuesday, 19 July 2022 07:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved