Rep. Burgess to Newsmax: 'Preposterous' to Say Conservatives Don't Care About Mother's Life

Democrats are completely wrong in saying conservatives care only about the unborn baby and not about the mother in the abortion debate, Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, a former practicing OB-GYN, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

''The recent Supreme Court ruling has opened the door for complete and utter chaos,'' one witness at Tuesday's congressional hearing ''Roe Reversal: The Impacts of Taking Away the Constitutional Right to an Abortion.'' ''We have created a situation where pregnant people are shut up from care, cut off from trusted resources and could face severe legal repercussions.''

''Of course, none of that is true,'' Burgess told ''Spicer & Co.'' co-host Lyndsay Keith. ''I practiced for 25 years, did not do abortions. The hospital I was in did not do abortions. The surgery center that I started did not do abortions. And yet, if someone needed treatment for a miscarriage, if someone needed treatment for ectopic pregnancy, there's no question about it: They got the care that they needed at the time.''

Tuesday's subcommittee hearing on the subject allowed Republicans to present only one anti-abortion witness of six total, Burgess said. That was Dr. Christina Francis of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, who pointed out that ''92% of OB-GYNs are basically pro-life, that is, they do not do abortions,'' Burgess said. ''And so you're telling me that 92% of the workforce was not taking care of patients? I mean, it's just preposterous, and people know that it's not true.''

If a pregnancy threatens the mother's life and a procedure needs to be done, ''of course you do that,'' he said. ''But not the voluntary interruption of a pregnancy to destroy a life.

''Look, doctors want to provide care for their patients. That's the bottom line as a pro-life OB-GYN,'' Burgess added. ''That is what I did for 25 years. I've never felt that I was providing less than awesome care for my patients. But what I would not do — what I would not do — was interrupt a normal, viable pregnancy.''

Burgess is seeking another term representing Texas' 26th Congressional District. He faces Libertarian Mike Kolls and independent William Cunningham in the Nov. 8 general election.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!