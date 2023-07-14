GOP Pushing to Restrict Abortion in Spending, Policy Bills

House Republicans are pushing to include abortion restrictions in government spending and must-pass policy legislation, The Hill reported Friday.

The bills, which probably will not pass the Democrat-controlled upper chamber, serve as a way for the Republican-led House to prove its dedication to conservative causes and slow down federal funding, the report indicated.

"They know it's unpopular, their policy position. People believe in abortion rights and reproductive rights, and so they're trying to do things through a more hidden process," stated Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

The House version of this year's National Defense Authorization Act features a reversal of the Pentagon's policy to reimburse travel expenses for service members who get abortions across state lines.

In addition, a House Appropriations subcommittee passed legislation Friday for new department funding that also cuts money to Planned Parenthood, eliminates Title X family planning grants, and limits two pro-choice executive orders.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., confirmed Thursday that the Senate will start voting on its version of the NDAA next week, including a "reasonable number" of amendments.

"I don't know anything that's going on in the House, but 60 votes in the Senate, either to make room to restrict abortion or to enhance or to increase its availability," Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan. "I don't know how something would pass the Senate."

The likely more-moderate Senate bill will then go to a conference committee, where negotiators from the two chambers will work toward a compromise measure before handing it over to President Joe Biden.