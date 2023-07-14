×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: abortion | appropriations | funding | pentagon | ndaa

GOP Pushing to Restrict Abortion in Spending, Policy Bills

By    |   Friday, 14 July 2023 08:43 PM EDT

House Republicans are pushing to include abortion restrictions in government spending and must-pass policy legislation, The Hill reported Friday.

The bills, which probably will not pass the Democrat-controlled upper chamber, serve as a way for the Republican-led House to prove its dedication to conservative causes and slow down federal funding, the report indicated.

"They know it's unpopular, their policy position. People believe in abortion rights and reproductive rights, and so they're trying to do things through a more hidden process," stated  Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

The House version of this year's National Defense Authorization Act features a reversal of the Pentagon's policy to reimburse travel expenses for service members who get abortions across state lines.

In addition, a House Appropriations subcommittee passed legislation Friday for new department funding that also cuts money to Planned Parenthood, eliminates Title X family planning grants, and limits two pro-choice executive orders.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., confirmed Thursday that the Senate will start voting on its version of the NDAA next week, including a "reasonable number" of amendments.

"I don't know anything that's going on in the House, but 60 votes in the Senate, either to make room to restrict abortion or to enhance or to increase its availability," Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan. "I don't know how something would pass the Senate."

The likely more-moderate Senate bill will then go to a conference committee, where negotiators from the two chambers will work toward a compromise measure before handing it over to President Joe Biden.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
House Republicans are pushing to include abortion restrictions in government spending and must-pass policy legislation, The Hill reported Friday. The bills, which probably will not pass the Democrat-controlled upper chamber, serve as a way for the Republican-led House to ...
abortion, appropriations, funding, pentagon, ndaa
251
2023-43-14
Friday, 14 July 2023 08:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved