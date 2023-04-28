Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Both Sides Brought Spending 'Debacle'

Rep. Nancy Mace on Newsmax Friday said both Republicans and Democrats are to fault for the "debacle" in federal spending, but Republicans will be leading balanced budget amendment legislation in the House.

"We need to show leadership on this issue because quite frankly, both Republicans and Democrats alike are the reason that we're in this debacle today," the South Carolina Republican said on "John Bachman Now." "We had $8 trillion added to the debt under President [Donald] Trump, and so far with President [Joe] Biden, $4 trillion. That's $12 trillion of debt on the backs of hardworking Americans, just in the last six years, and it's got to stop."

She added that the numbers "don't lie," while responding to a statement from former Rep. Justin Amash, who pointed out that the Democrats' spending plan will increase the national debt to $52 trillion by 2033, while the Republican plan will increase it to $47 trillion that year.

"If you look, if you do the math, you can get to $47 trillion versus $53 trillion, Democrat versus Republican and it's like going 80 mph versus going 60 mph," said Mace.

But Wednesday, by voting to pass House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's debt ceiling plan, that put the ball in Biden's court, she said.

"He's dropping the ball right now," she said. "He's unwilling to negotiate with Republicans on this, and if it fails, it will be in the hands of the far left for being unwilling to negotiate."

In past years, politicians were willing to work together, but given today's polarization, "they are literally putting our economy in jeopardy because of politics, and it is wrong," said Mace.

The congresswoman also commented on the ongoing arguments on abortion, telling the program she's been working on the issue since she was a state lawmaker.

And while she said her values on pro-life are based within the Republican Party's platform, "we have allowed a handful of people to hijack this debate and go crazy."

In South Carolina this week, Mace said, a board of pro-life advocates was trying to push through an all-out abortion ban, with no exceptions, and it failed.

State law in South Carolina is 22 weeks right now is where it's banned," said Mace. "The far left wants third-trimester abortions, and 22 weeks is getting pretty darn close. Most people would say they would agree with 15- to 20-week abortion bans but because they want to get so extreme, they don't want to have exceptions for rape or girls who have been victims of incest."

She also noted that if she brings up birth control, some extreme groups "won't even talk to me."

"If you want to get serious about saving lives, then you've got to get serious about making sure that women in rural areas have access to birth control so that they don't have unwanted pregnancies," said Mace. "I'm really proud of our governor in South Carolina and our state senator from one of my districts. Last year, they signed a bill into law that would allow pharmacists to give women birth control pills from the pharmacy rather than going to the doctor. That's a great step in the right direction."

But on the other extreme, a month ago, "21 South Carolina lawmakers crafted and filed a bill that would execute women who have abortions," the congresswoman said. "It's not pro-life if you're pro-executing women. They wanted to give more rights to rapists than to women who've been raped."

