Trump-Backed Hamadeh Surges in Arizona Congressional Race

Drafting off the support from former President Donald Trump, Abe Hamadeh, running to be the Republican choice in Arizona's 8th congressional district, has put some distance between himself and his next closest rival.

The Hamadeh camp reports polling from The Strategy Group Company which shows Hamadeh with an 11-point lead over Blake Masters at 30% to 19% in the Republican primary. Hitting the double-digit mark is significant in that only two months ago Hamadeh's lead was only 3 points at 21% to 18%.

Back in December, Trump put his endorsement behind Hamadeh over Masters for the hotly contested district just north of Phoenix.

"Abe Hamadeh is a veteran, a former prosecutor and fearless fighter for our elections," Trump said in a Truth Social endorsement at the time. "He will be a true WARRIOR in Congress, and always put America First!"

Masters had lost a close Senate race in 2022 to the current Democrat Senator Mark Kelly despite backing from Silicon Valley titan Peter Thiel. The Republican primary will be held on July 30.