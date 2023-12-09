Trump Endorses Hamadeh for House Over Blake Masters

Completing the severed ties with Big Tech-tied Peter Thiel and Blake Masters, former President Donald Trump is emphatically backing Abe Hamadeh in the Arizona primary in the big-budget 8th Congressional District.

"Abe Hamadeh is a veteran, a former prosecutor and fearless fighter for our elections," Trump wrote in a Truth Social endorsement announcement Friday. "He will be a true WARRIOR in Congress, and always put America First!"

Hamadeh has been closely tied with Arizona GOP Senate candidate Kari Lake and has been heavily involved in fighting for free and fair elections in the key battleground state.

"As everyone knows, Abe fought for our Country overseas, and knows that the American people are demanding the kind of bold leadership that ushered in peace and prosperity just three years ago," Trump's statement continued.

"Abe Hamadeh is Strong on the Border, the Military/Vets, Crime, Cutting Taxes, Election Integrity, and Protecting our Great Second Amendment. He knows that if the flame of freedom is extinguished, it may never come back again.

"These are the reasons why I am giving Abe Hamadeh my Complete and Total Endorsement in his quest to be the Congressman from District 8, representing the Great State of Arizona — He will never let you down!"

Trump had endorsed the Thiel-tied Masters for Senate in the 2022 midterms, but Thiel had decided against backing Trump for the 2024 presidency.

Masters' 2022 Senate campaign was controversially impacted by a reported diverting of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's Senate Leadership Fund cash from a tight Arizona Senate race against Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz. Kelly would go on to win reelection over Masters.

But even more disconcerting to Trump and the Republican Party is that McConnell diverted funds from Masters' campaign to that of Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who has had public spats on issues with Trump. Also, Murkowski was reportedly behind the push toward Democrat-friendly "ranked-choice voting" in Alaska.

Murkowski accepted campaign funds from McConnell and then turned around and endorsed Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, who rose in the Murkowski-pushed ranked-choice voting over Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich III. Ranked-choice voting is structured to allow Alaskan voters to stack their votes against a party's candidates as opposed to just picking the one candidate they prefer.

Hamadeh and Masters are running for the House seat to be vacated by Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., who announced she is leaving Congress.