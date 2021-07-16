Texas Gov. Abbott: Dropping Title 42 at Border Will Result in 'Disaster'

Changing the use of Title 42 to control migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border would be a "total disaster and a healthcare disaster, as well as a humanitarian disaster," but President Joe Biden doesn't care, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday.

"President Biden doesn't really care about the people in Texas or citizens of the United States of America," the Republican governor said on Fox News' "America's Newsroom." "President Biden is catering to people who are coming from the 150 countries across the globe. He cares more about people who are outside America than those inside America."

The Biden administration is informing immigration agents to be ready to process hundreds of thousands of migrant families and asylum claims in the coming months, according to The Washington Free Beacon, which says a senior official told it that the influx will happen because the administration is expected to end Title 42, a law used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under the Trump administration to keep migrants from entering the U.S.

Abbott said he and other governors are stepping up to do the president's job to secure the border because of Biden's actions since taking office, and that he'll be on the border this weekend to make sure that "we're accelerating the process of building the wall and arresting people" trying to enter the United States illegally.

"Somebody has to step up and secure the border because the Biden administration has completely abandoned its responsibility to his fellow Americans," said Abbott.

He further noted that "record after record after record" numbers of immigrants are being broken, even though the administration claims the border is closed

"It eliminates any sense of credibility that either President Biden or his administration has about anything," said Abbott. "You read about that. He is wrong and lying to America about what they're saying about the border. There is zero credibility in the White House because they're destroying America. One of the fundamental responsibilities of the president of our country is to protect our sovereignty and Biden has now abandoned his responsibility to protect the sovereignty of the United States of America."

Meanwhile, Abbott said money is coming in toward his pledge to build the border wall, and that helps but it is a "fraction" of what Texas will be spending.

"The state of Texas is going to put in a lot of money to build the wall and you also need to know the progress being made for the construction of the wall is actually going along faster than what I anticipated," said Abbott. "We are still in the process of getting a program manager. While we're trying to do that and do requests for proposals we already have a lot of proposals showing that we will be able to build the wall faster and cheaper than what was done under the Trump administration."

Abbott also discussed the Democrat members of Texas's state House who left Austin for Washington D.C. to stop the legislature's vote on election reforms.

"We have seen that the Democrats have no game plan whatsoever on how to deal with this," said Abbott. "They go up there and got a lot of attention this week. It will begin to fade over the weekend and into next week. And what we are already seeing and that is their own constituents, the people who voted them into office, they are getting up in arms and getting angry ... there are so many laws we need to pass that these lawmakers are preventing from being passed and making Texas more dangerous because of their absence. The people of Texas know that and so these Democrats are risking their own futures and jobs by being voted out of office."

Abbott said he'll keep calling special sessions, and that the Democrats "can run, but they cannot hide."