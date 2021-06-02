Trump Slams Biden For Dismantling 'Remain in Mexico' Policy

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a statement blasting President Joe Biden for dismantling the Remain in Mexico border policy, and calling his successor “the first American President who doesn’t want America to be a nation at all.”

Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas announced the ending of the Remain in Mexico policy in a memo Tuesday night, saying it did not help with enhancing the border management, The Hill reported.

Remain in Mexico forced potential asylum seekers to stay south of the border until their case was decided in U.S. immigration court.

"Remain in Mexico, also known as MPP (Migrant Protection Protocols), was not only a historic foreign policy triumph but one of the most successful border security programs anyone has ever put into effect anywhere," Trump said in his statement.

"Along with our Central America Safe Third agreements, asylum reforms, and expedited removal procedures we drove border numbers to record lows and we ENDED the horrendous practice known as Catch-and-Release."

After saying no U.S. President had done more to defend the border and to protect the entire immigration system, Trump slammed the Biden Administration for the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"The Biden Administration inherited the most secure border in history, and they turned it into the greatest border disaster in history," Trump said. "Our border is now run by cartels, criminals, and coyotes. Illegal immigrants, gang members, and lethal drugs are pouring across like never before. Not only are illegal immigrants being caught and released, they are being put up in hotels at taxpayer expense.

"Our country is being destroyed before our very eyes."

President Biden paused MPP shortly after taking office, and has allowed into the country about 11,000 migrants who were in the program, according to Reuters.

"The Biden Administration’s disastrous decision to formally end the Remain in Mexico policy is proof that their objective is to eliminate the U.S. border entirely and flood the country with so many illegal aliens that every community is overwhelmed," Trump said.

"Joe Biden is the first American President who doesn’t want America to be a nation at all."

The formal end of MPP came days after the Department of Homeland Security officially banned family separations for prosecutions of illegal border crossings – a Trump administration policy designed to slow the asylum process.

During an interview with Newsmax’s Dick Morris on Saturday, Trump discussed Biden’s border policies.

"I had everything worked out with the other countries, whether it's Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico," Trump said. "And even Mexico, stay in Mexico. In other words, these people ought to stay in Mexico, and they couldn't get into our country.

"And he ended that. It's just crazy what they did.”