Abbott Assails Biden for Criticism of Proposed Voting Changes

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott charged Sunday that President Joe Biden has lied about the state’s proposed voting law, and that his opposition to voting changes only hurts his approval numbers with American voters.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Abbott railed at the criticism of the state’s proposed overhaul of voting requirements.

“The fact of the matter is …what Texas is doing, we are adding hours to vote, not subtracting hours to vote,” he asserted.

“In Texas we have made it easier to vote and harder to cheat,” he added. “We are cracking down on is mail-in ballots.”

According to Abbott, Republicans and Democrats “have been clear on the record that mail-in ballots is a way that cheating does take place. “

“We all have to agree that if there's cheating in the election process, we need to stop that cheating and the best way to stop the cheating is to tighten up restrictions concerning mail-in ballots,” he said.

He assailed Biden for comparing new voting laws across the country to Jim Crow laws that aimed to segregate Blacks.

“This is diminishing to the people of the United States of America who did suffer under Jim Crow [laws],” Abbott said.

“Anybody who says it's a Jim Crow law, they don't know Jim Crow laws because there's no segregation, no attempt to make it harder of people color [to vote]…It's easier today than it has ever been for people of color and all Texans to be able to cast a vote.

“The aspersions that are being cast by the President of the United States are reprehensible and shows the American people that the President of the United States is willing to lie about what's going on to try to get his way.”

“That’s one reason why you are seeing President Biden's polling numbers continue to plummet,” he declared.

Related Stories: