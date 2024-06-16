Sen. Tim Scott: I Stand by My Vote to Certify 2020 Election

Anticipating a Republican presidential victory in 2024, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who's on former President Donald Trump's running mate shortlist, said Sunday he stands by his vote to certify the election on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Certainly, I will stand by that decision and the next decision to certify the fact that Donald Trump will be the next president of the United States," Scott told ABC News's "This Week."

"The day of reckoning is coming. The early ballots go out in places like North Carolina starting in September."

Election Day is Nov. 5.

"We're going to focus on making sure that we use every tool in the toolkit to make sure that this election's results are clear and profound and that the American people get four more years of low unemployment, low inflation, high enthusiasm, and a president respected and sometimes feared on the global stage," Scott said. "That president will be Donald Trump."