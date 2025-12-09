The Dangerous Myth of an Easy Venezuela Intervention

Venezuelans overwhelmingly oppose the current Maduro regime, with some polls suggesting more than 75% disapprove of President Nicolás Maduro.
Instead, most support opposition leader and Nobel Prize winner María Corina Machado or Edmundo González, the winner of the 2024 election.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin