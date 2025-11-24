How US Natural Gas Reshaped Europe's Energy Crisis

As Europe enters its fourth winter since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the continent's energy landscape looks markedly different from the crisis atmosphere of 2022.
When the Nord Stream pipelines were shut down in August of that year, European governments braced for a catastrophic shortage that threatened everything from home heating to industrial production.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin