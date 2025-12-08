Sources: Taliban May Have Set Up Former Afghan Intel Officer

The Taliban may have set up a former leading Afghan intelligence officer who the Trump administration accused of being an ISIS-K terrorist, numerous sources told Newsmax.
Sources believe the Taliban has a vendetta against exiled former Afghan government officials who it believes could pose a threat to its hold on power if the former officials ever were to cooperate to build an insurgency against it.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin