Supreme Court to Hear Arguments to Lift AR-15 Ban

When Justice Brett Kavanaugh said this year that the Supreme Court should "soon" address what he called the "AR-15 issue," he wasn't kidding.

After falling one vote short to hear a challenge to Maryland's ban on possessing AR-15s – justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch wanted to hear the case – the court is soon expected to hear a challenge to a similar ban in Cook County, Illinois.