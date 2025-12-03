WATCH TV LIVE

South America Now Ground Zero in Global Metals Rush

Monday, 22 December 2025 07:45 AM

As nations rush to secure the raw materials that will power the next generation of military hardware, electric vehicles, energy grids and high-tech devices, one fact stands out: metals like lithium, copper, and rare earths — once obscure to mainstream observers — have become geopolitical weapons.

Nowhere is this competition clearer than in South America, where vast deposits lie. And nowhere is it more urgent for the United States to act.

Monday, 22 December 2025 07:45 AM
