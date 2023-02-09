Biden's New START Decision Shows White House 'Doesn't Understand Deterrence'

Moscow's defiance of its inspection obligations violated the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty, a pact brokered by the Obama administration and unilaterally extended by President Joe Biden immediately upon entering office, the State Department confirmed last week.

"Russia has a clear path for returning to full compliance," a State Department spokesman told reporters. "All Russia needs to do is allow inspection activities on its territory, just as it did for years under the New START Treaty. There is nothing preventing Russian inspectors from traveling to the United States and conducting inspections."